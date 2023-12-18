Israel opens Gaza aid crossing amid bombardment

An Israeli tank maneuvers in front of the borderline between Gaza and Israel, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas [Source: Reuters]

Israel opened a direct crossing for aid into Gaza for the first time in its more than two-month-old war on Hamas but also stepped up attacks on the Palestinian enclave, saying military pressure was the only way its hostages would be freed.

The Israeli assaults took place amid fierce fighting the length of the coastal strip, according to residents and militants, with communications down for a fourth day, making it hard to reach the wounded.

Hopes for peace had been raised on Saturday when a source said Israel’s spy chief had spoken on Friday with the prime minister of Qatar, which mediated hostage releases in return for a week-long ceasefire and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners.

Two security sources from Egypt – another mediator – said on Sunday Israel and Hamas were both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, though disagreements remained on how it would be implemented.

In a further positive sign, the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza opened for aid trucks on Sunday for the first time since the outbreak of war, officials said, in a move to double the amount of food and medicine reaching Gazans.

But Israeli authorities said they were determined to fight on to eliminate Hamas, which has run Gaza since 2006 and is sworn to Israel’s destruction.

A day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to signal an openness to negotiations, but vowed to maintain intense military pressure.