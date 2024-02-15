Gunfire mars Kansas City Super Bowl victory rally, one killed, up to 15 wounded

[Source: Reuters]

A blast of gunfire killed one person and wounded as many as 15 outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Missouri, where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of fans scurrying for safety.

Police Chief Stacey Graves told a press conference that two suspects were in custody. Police earlier said the two were armed. She said one shooting victim had been killed and that 10 to 15 people in all had been struck by gunfire.

Graves said she was aware of reports that some fans may have participated in the pursuit and capture of at least one of the suspects, but that was unconfirmed. Some 800 law enforcement officers were at the rally and parade that preceded it.

All of the Chiefs players, coaches and staff who attended the victory rally were accounted for and safe, Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City received patients from the incident and invited parents to contact the medical center if they believe their child might be in their care.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said in an initial post on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Rapid-fire gunfire was audible in footage posted online by ABC News.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today and a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

Its website describes its vision to “be Kansas City’s iconic symbol of inclusion, inspiration, lifelong learning, and its center for civic celebration.”