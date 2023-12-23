Colorado paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain

[Source: Reuters]

Two Colorado paramedics were found guilty of criminally negligent homicide by a jury for their role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a young Black man who died after police roughly detained him, put him in a choke hold, and the medics injected him with a powerful sedative.

The trial of paramedics Jeremy Cooper, 49, and Peter Cichuniec, 51, was the last of three involving the death of McClain, 23, who was stopped by police after a bystander reported he looked suspicious. He was not alleged to have committed any crime.

In addition to finding both men guilty of criminally negligent homicide – punishable by up to three years in prison – the jury also found Cichuniec guilty of assault in the second degree for the administration of the sedative.

Judge Mark Warner ordered that Cichuniec be taken into custody immediately, while Cooper remained free on bond pending a March 1 sentencing.

McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, wept outside the courthouse as a supporter of the McClain family, MiDian Holmes, spoke with reporters on her behalf.

“We do not know justice until we see sentencing,” Holmes said. “So Judge Warner you now have a responsibility. We are still seeking justice.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, also speaking outside the courtroom, said that accountability would not end with the convictions, saying that much more work needs to be done to prevent the deaths of innocents at the hands of police and other first responders.