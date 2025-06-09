Casualties from Israeli strikes overwhelm Gaza City medics

[Source: BBC]

Doctors at one of Gaza City’s last functioning hospitals say they are overwhelmed with casualties from Israeli strikes and are having to carry out operations in filthy conditions with few or no anaesthetics.

One Australian medic volunteering at al-Shifa hospital told the BBC that every day was a mass casualty event, while another described how a baby had been saved from the body of a pregnant woman who had been decapitated.

Israeli forces are now just 500m (1,640ft) away from the hospital as they expand their ground offensive to fully occupy Gaza City, which Israel’s military calls Hamas’s “main stronghold”.

Article continues after advertisement

Witnesses say tanks are advancing into the city centre from the south and north-west.

Israeli air and artillery strikes, attacks by quadcopter drones and detonations of remotely driven vehicles laden with explosives continue to drive tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes each day.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.