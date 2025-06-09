Historic debut awaits Taveuni

[Source: File]

Taveuni will make its long-awaited Skipper Cup debut this weekend when it takes on defending champions Malolo in the opening round of the 2026 season at Lawaqa Park.

The newcomers earned promotion after an impressive Northern Rally campaign and now face the ultimate test against a Malolo side that captured its maiden Skipper Cup title last year.

Despite entering the competition as underdogs, Taveuni assistant coach Seba Vulakoro says the team is drawing confidence from the group that guided the province back to top-level rugby.

“We have the same set of players that brought us through the Vodafone Vanua Competition last year and through the Northern Rally. These players have put in their dedication and belief in the systems.”

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Vulakoro acknowledged that preparations have not been without challenges, particularly in terms of resources, but says the squad has remained focused on the task ahead.

“Our preparations have been hindered with some challenges in terms of resources, but we have kept our focus on the goal ahead.”

The match marks another significant milestone in Taveuni’s rugby resurgence after the province returned to competition in 2024 following a 16-year absence.

Now, after earning its place among Fiji rugby’s elite, Taveuni will be hoping to make a statement against the reigning champions in its first-ever Skipper Cup outing.