Rough seas prompt travel warning

The Ministry says safety must come before schedules or convenience. [PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

The Ministry of Policing and Communications is urging people to avoid unnecessary sea travel during rough seas and severe weather. It warns that changing conditions can quickly become life-threatening.

The advisory follows the recent rescue of six medical professionals in the Lau Group. The Ministry says the incident highlights the dangers of travelling in unpredictable weather.

People planning to travel by sea are being urged to check the latest weather and marine forecasts before leaving. They should postpone their journey if rough seas or severe weather are expected.

The Ministry is also reminding vessel operators to ensure their boats are seaworthy. It says vessels should carry the required safety and communication equipment.

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Travellers are encouraged to tell family members or the relevant authorities about their travel plans. They should also share their expected arrival time before departing.

The Ministry says safety must come before schedules or convenience. It adds that delaying a trip is far better than putting lives at risk.

People are also being urged to stay alert, follow official weather advisories and make informed decisions before travelling by sea.