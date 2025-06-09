Rainibogi’s golden glory

[Photo: TAINA BASIYALO]

For the first time at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the Fiji national anthem echoed through the arena after Team Fiji claimed its first gold medal of the campaign.

Commonwealth Games 110kg men’s weightlifting champion Taniela Rainibogi says hearing his country’s anthem after standing on top of the podium made every sacrifice, setback and challenge along his journey worthwhile, as he outlifted some of the best athletes in the competition while smashing the Games records in both the snatch and clean and jerk.

Rainibogi dedicated his historic victory to several people, including FASANOC President Cathy Wong, who is mourning the loss of her husband back home.

He also dedicated the gold medal to his wife and two children, who have stood by him through every difficult chapter of his career, supporting him on the journey to defeating some of the world’s best on one of sport’s biggest stages.

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The champion also gave thanks to God, crediting his faith as his greatest source of strength and motivation heading into his third Commonwealth Games.

Rainibogi finished with a combined lift of 378 kilograms to set a new Commonwealth Games record.

Coach Henry Elder says Rainibogi will take a month-long break before returning to prepare for the next challenge.