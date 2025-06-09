Strategy to strengthen coastal protection

The workshop is organised by the cChange Pacific team. [PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

Communities are set to receive better support to protect and manage marine resources through a national workshop on community-based fisheries management.

The two-day Fiji National Tools Distribution Workshop has brought together Ministry of Fisheries officials, development partners and key stakeholders in Suva.

The workshop is organised by the cChange Pacific team. It is being held at the Moana Anglican Services and Teaching Centre.

The cChange Pacific team says the program is helping participants better understand the Community-Based Fisheries Management Toolkit. It is also refining plans to distribute the resources to communities across the country.

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Participants are discussing practical ways to help communities protect marine resources. They are also looking at ways to strengthen sustainable fisheries management.

The program includes technical presentations and talanoa sessions. These sessions allow participants to share experiences, exchange ideas and strengthen partnerships.

Key discussions focus on improving community-based fisheries management. They also cover the use of CBFM tools, fisheries awareness, community outreach and monitoring and evaluation.

The cChange Pacific team says collaboration is essential and that communities need the right knowledge and tools to protect Fiji’s fisheries for future generations.