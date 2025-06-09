FHRADC calls for investment in disability inclusion

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for sustained investment and action beyond laws for the protection of children with disabilities.

FHRADC Commissioner Veena Singh says achieving the rights of children with disabilities requires efforts that are grounded in the experiences of children and their families.

“The findings make it clear that achieving the rights of children with disabilities requires more than legislation and policy commitments alone. It requires coordinated, sustained, and adequately resourced actions across all sectors, grounded in the lived experiences and voices of children with disabilities and their families.”

Singh says meaningful investment must extend beyond specialized services to creating inclusive systems and accessible environments.

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She says the national baseline study provides a roadmap for action, with 24 recommendations covering areas including education, health, social protection and governance.

Permanent Secretary for Women and Children Selina Kuruleca says the findings will help guide evidence-based decision-making.

“Good intentions alone cannot build inclusive societies. Policies must be informed by reliable evidence.”

Kuruleca says the study provides important data to identify gaps and ensure resources are directed where they are needed most.

“This baseline study must not become another report on the shelf, gathering dust. Let it become a catalyst for action. Let it guide stronger policies, better services, more accessible communities, and more meaningful opportunities for children with disabilities.”

The study found that while Fiji has made progress through legislation and awareness initiatives, children with disabilities continue to face barriers in accessing essential services due to issues including physical inaccessibility, stigma and discrimination.