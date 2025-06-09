Defence key for Lelean U15 ahead of nationals

[Source: File]

Lelean Memorial School Under-15 assistant coach Peni Vakatawakoula says sharpening the team’s defensive structures will be a major focus as preparations begin for the Vodafone Deans national quarter-finals.

Fresh from claiming the Eastern Zone title, Vakatawakoula believes there are still areas his side must improve if it is to challenge for national honours.

“Mainly, we have to work on our defence pattern. I believe we have to work on our communication and our bonding, as we can tighten up a few important matters.”

The coach is confident the players will respond positively and continue building on their strong performances this season.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think it will be a good season for us for the remainder of the season this year.”

Lelean will spend the coming week fine-tuning its preparations as it looks to carry its winning momentum into the national quarter-finals.