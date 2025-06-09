Bridge connects remote villages

Opening of the new $626,582 Nailawa Bridge. [PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

Around 1,500 people in Ra now have safer and more reliable access between communities following the opening of the new $626,582 Nailawa Bridge.

The bridge connects the villages of Nailawa, Namataveikai, Vunisea and Nabalabala in the Tikina of Tokaimalo.

It is expected to improve access to schools, health centres, markets, government services and places of worship. The bridge will also make it easier for farmers and businesses to transport goods.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project shows the Coalition Government’s commitment to building climate-resilient infrastructure for rural communities.

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Ro Filipe says the bridge will improve rural connectivity, create economic opportunities and strengthen access to essential services across the Tokaimalo Valley Corridor.

Construction of the bridge took nine months. The project faced delays due to Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu and heavy rainfall during the 2025/2026 cyclone season.

The completed bridge is expected to provide year-round access for communities and improve their ability to respond to challenges caused by weather events.