Housing ministry raises concerns over demolition powers

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Housing says demolition of homes under the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill should only be used as a last resort, with proper consultation required before families are displaced.

Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma says while the Ministry supports action to address unsafe and unsanitary conditions, enforcement must consider the circumstances of affected households, particularly vulnerable families living in informal settlements.

He highlighted this while making a submission on the Public Health Amendment Bill.

“Under the powers to demolish buildings, the ministry recognizes that demolition may be necessary where a building presents a serious public health risk. Nevertheless, in order to demolish a structure because of unsanitary conditions is a severe enforcement measure, particularly where the structure is a family primary residence.”

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He believes that consultation should be held before any demolition order is finalized.

“The consultation would only allow the agencies concerned to assess the circumstances of the affected household and, when necessary, consider relocation or other appropriate assistance.”

The Ministry of Health says demolition powers already exist under current legislation.

“Demolition is there as the final, the last resort. First comes the abatement notice ( for them to remove the nuisance within a set period of time, depending on the severity of the nuisance or the magnitude of the works that need to be done. If they do not do that, then next is the notice of vacation.”

Housing officials say a coordinated approach is needed, particularly for informal settlements, if the amended law is enforced.