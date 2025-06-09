Crucial game for Ba in Labasa

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

A win for Dayals Sawmillers Ba tomorrow in Labasa will ensure they have one hand on the Extra Premier League title.

With 33 points and three more rounds to go, the Men In Black are travelling to the North to take on second-placed Extra Supermarket Labasa this weekend.

Labasa has 32 points, while Rewa is third on 29 points.

Next week Ba will host Tailevu Naitasiri, and if they get another win, then it will really boost their campaign before playing Rewa in round 18.

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If they manage to collect all three points at Subrail Park on Saturday, then it means the job is 90% done for them.

Labasa will miss the services of their head coach, Alvin Chand, and sharpshooter, Melvin Mani.

Labasa plays Ba at 2pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in another EPL game on Saturday, Nasinu hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbour.

There will be a double-header on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka with defending champions Stratum Rewa playing Global Care Suva at 1pm before Lautoka takes on Coastal Rental Cars/MMM Brothers Nadroga at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri meets Prithvi Navua at Uprising Sports Ground in a vital relegation showdown at 1pm on Sunday.