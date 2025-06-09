Psychiatrist details mental health history in murder inquiry

[Photo: FILE]

A senior psychiatrist has told the Suva High Court that a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl has a long history of schizophrenia and had been admitted to St Giles Hospital 23 times before the alleged offence.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Faurina Panapasa gave evidence yesterday during a mental inquiry into whether 43-year-old Samuela Dasalusalu is fit to stand trial.

Dasalusalu is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Salote Sikiti. It is alleged he repeatedly attacked the teenager with a cane knife outside a house in Naqali Village, Naitasiri, on December 10, 2025. She later died from her injuries.

The inquiry is being conducted under Section 104 of the Criminal Procedure Act following an application by the State.

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Dr Panapasa told the court she assessed Dasalusalu after he was admitted to St Giles Hospital from December 22 to December 26 last year.

She said three psychiatric reports were prepared following multiple assessments, with the first dated January 2, followed by reports in May and June.

The psychiatrist told the court Dasalusalu had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had 23 prior admissions to St Giles Hospital.

She said his relapses were linked to discontinuing his medication and substance use, which at times resulted in threatening behaviour and police involvement.

Dr Panapasa explained that schizophrenia is a chronic psychotic illness in which a person may experience hallucinations, delusions and disorganised thinking, affecting their ability to distinguish reality.

The court also heard Dasalusalu was taking antipsychotic medication before his admission and that his treatment was continued during his assessment.

Giving evidence on her mental status examinations, Dr Panapasa said Dasalusalu was calm and cooperative during the initial assessment but displayed impaired judgment, reported hearing voices and expressed paranoid beliefs.

She also told the court he acknowledged he had schizophrenia but attributed the illness to witchcraft rather than a medical condition.

Based on her assessment, she rated his level of insight into his illness as Level Three, meaning he accepted he had a mental illness but did not recognise it as a medical condition.

Dr Panapasa said Dasalusalu underwent several assessments during his admission before the psychiatric reports were completed.

The mental inquiry continues before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu today with the second psychiatrist taking the stand in the inquiry.