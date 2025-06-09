Kolinisau wary of Argentina as Fiji chase back-to-back

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says last week’s triumph in Singapore is firmly in the past as his side prepares for a tough opening test against Argentina at the Perth 7s.

While the team wants to build on the confidence gained from lifting the trophy, Kolinisau admits the tournament format makes back-to-back wins difficult, with every team capable of causing an upset.

“We want to build on momentum from Singapore, but Perth is a new week. Right now it’s tough to win back-to-back with this format, but the plan is to try and do better than Singapore this week and stay ahead in the series.”

Fiji’s first pool match will be against defending series leaders Argentina, a side Kolinisau has great respect for despite their inconsistent results earlier in the season.

“First game, that’s going to be tough. Argentina is always a good side. They showed that in Dubai. They lost all their matches in Dubai, then went to Cape Town and made the semi-finals. They’re a quality side.”

Kolinisau noted that although Argentina is introducing younger players, experienced campaigners remain at the core of the team.

The Fiji men’s 7s side will open their Perth 7s pool games against Argentina at 4.20 pm, before taking on Spain at 7.36 pm. They will wrap up their pool against South Africa at 10.52 pm.

