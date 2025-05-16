Shaw-Elder praises Ministry for support

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder (left), Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder thanked Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru for the Ministry’s full funding of Team Fiji’s participation in the 2025 IWF World Youth and Junior Championships in Peru.

During the meeting, Shaw-Elder presented a plaque from the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation to Saukuru.

The Minister congratulated Nehemiah Elder for his historic achievement of winning three gold medals in the Men’s 89kg Youth Division, highlighting his role as a youth role model.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Nehemiah Elder expressed his gratitude for the Ministry’s support and encouraged other young Fijians to work hard and stay faithful.

Saukuru reaffirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to funding national sporting organisations through the Fiji National Sports Commission.

