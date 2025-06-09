Raducanu edged out by Sabalenka

[Source: BBC Sport]

Britain’s Emma Raducanu fell agonisingly short of beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka and earning a statement win at the Cincinnati Open.

Raducanu, 22, lost 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) as defending champion Sabalenka edged a battle lasting more than three hours to reach the fourth round.

Having also pushed Sabalenka at Wimbledon, Raducanu’s performance was further evidence that she can severely test the world’s best as her revival continues.

This season, with the British number one’s fitness issues largely behind her and the development of greater resilience, she has climbed back into the top 40.

“As I said at Wimbledon I am really happy to see her healthy – mentally and physically,” said Sabalenka.

“Every time she is improving and I can see she is getting back to her best.

“I’m enjoying fighting against her – she is such an incredible player.”

Raducanu could be seeded among the leading 32 players at the upcoming US Open, providing a more favourable draw – in theory at least – at the hard-court Grand Slam, which she won as a teenage qualifier in 2021.

On the basis of this display against Sabalenka, there are plenty of positives for Raducanu to take into the final major of the season.

