Loganimasi thankful for opportunity

Ponipate Loganimasi

Fijian Drua winger Ponipate Loganimasi is thankful to his teammates for creating space for him to showcase his talent and score tries in Super Rugby Pacific.

Loganimasi is also third on the competition’s clean breaks stats with 19.

On the weekend, he scooped three awards at the Drua Awards Night in Nadi, including Rookie of the Year, Men’s Moment of the Year Award, and Fan Player of the Year Award.

Ponipate Loganimasi [File Photo]

The Olympic silver medalist says it’s a team sport and his teammates always help him score tries.

Meanwhile, three Super Rugby Pacific teams are now in the hunt for the remaining finals spot.

The three sides are Waratahs, Blues, and Moana Pasifika, while the Chiefs, Crusaders, Brumbies, Hurricanes, and Reds are all confirmed for the playoffs.

Waratahs, Blues, and Moana all need to win their games this weekend.

Three teams that are out of contention are the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, Western Force, and Highlanders.

The Drua meet the Reds at 9:35 pm on Saturday in Australia, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

