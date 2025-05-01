Jackson calls for belief in final push

[File Photo]

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is urging his players to believe in their ability and finish the season strongly, despite a tough campaign and dwindling hopes of making the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

With four matches remaining, Jackson says the focus is on clean execution, discipline, and playing for national pride.

He highlighted the high number of turnovers in their loss to Moana Pasifika as a key area for improvement.

“It’s been obviously a year that’s been a tough Super Rugby. We had clean opportunities against Moana, as we have every single game, but 19 turnovers means that you don’t win games. So it’s important the boys start realising how good they can be once they believe in them-selves and hang onto the ball. Like I said, we want to just make sure that we can do that for the crowd this week.”

While a spot in the top six now appears unlikely for the Fijian Drua, head coach Glen Jackson has not ruled out a late push for the playoffs.

He said the team’s focus is on collecting the maximum 16 points available from their final three matches, which could keep them in contention de-pending on other results.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Queensland Reds this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match kicks off at 2.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

