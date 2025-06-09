Successful outing for Kaunikuila Basketball

Kaunikuila Basketball Club players and officials. [Photo: MELI LADDPETER]

The Kaunikuila Basketball Club has stamped its mark in New Caledonia during its tour last week, after a remarkable outing against the country’s local teams.

The team was invited to compete at the Olympic De Nouméa Basketball Club’s annual tournament.

According to Kaunikuila president Ben Nasau, their girls managed to finish in third place on the 5×5 competition, and second in the 3×3.

The boys managed to finish in second place in both competitions.

He labels their tour as a successful one and couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.

‘This tour marks a milestone and a huge step forward for Kaunikuila Basketball Club and basketball development in Fiji. Providing our players with international exposure builds confidence, character, and belief that they can compete at a higher level,”

The club returned home last week.

