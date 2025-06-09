St John Cawaci and Levuka Public join school rugby league

Two new schools will join the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League this year, with Levuka Public School and Saint John Cawaci College confirmed as entrants, says FSSRL President Naisa Toko.

Toko also revealed that Ratu Navula College and Naiyala High School will return to the competition after a three-year hiatus.

He says the addition of these schools, particularly Cawaci and Ratu Navula, both considered powerhouses in the Deans competition, will make this season exciting and highly competitive.

“Naiyala was also one of our most competitive schools in the competition, like Cawaci and Ratu Navula in the Deans. So them joining this year will hype up competition more.”

The first round of the zonal competition kicks off tomorrow, promising an action-packed start to the 2026 FSSRL season.

