Sports Minister urges unity and safety this festive season

Minister for Youth and Sports and Acting Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Jese Saukuru has called on Fiji’s sporting community to embrace the true spirit of Christmas by promoting unity, safety and healthy living.

In his Christmas message, Saukuru extended warm greetings to young people, athletes, coaches, administrators and volunteers, acknowledging their continued contribution to youth development and nation building through sport.

He said Christmas was a time for reflection and gratitude and noted that the values celebrated during the festive season were the same values learned through sport including teamwork, discipline, respect and unity.

Saukuru encouraged young people to reflect on the year that had passed, celebrate their achievements and set new goals for the year ahead, urging them to continue striving for excellence both on and off the field.

The Minister highlighted the important role sport plays in bringing communities together and promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging families to remain active and use the holiday period to strengthen bonds through positive sporting and recreational activities.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding children during the festive season, calling on families and communities to ensure children are protected, supervised and nurtured at all times.

Saukuru urged communities to remember elderly citizens and persons living with disabilities, saying simple acts of kindness such as a visit or a shared meal could make a meaningful difference.

He reiterated the need for women and girls to feel safe and respected, stating there was no place for violence or abuse in homes or communities, especially during a season that celebrates peace and goodwill.

Saukuru said strong families were the foundation of a resilient nation and encouraged everyone to look after one another, particularly the most vulnerable. He wished all Fijians a Merry Christmas filled with peace, joy and blessings.

