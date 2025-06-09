Sports Minister condemns abuse of referees

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has strongly condemned the abuse directed at a referee during a rugby elimination match over the weekend.

In response to the incident, Saukuru says there is no place in sport for verbal abuse, intimidation, threats, or any form of disrespect towards match officials.

He stresses that referees play a vital role in ensuring sporting competitions are conducted fairly, safely, and with integrity.

While acknowledging that passion and competitiveness are part of sport, Saukuru says everyone involved must uphold the values of respect, sportsmanship, and fair play both on and off the field.

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He also reminded players, coaches, administrators, parents, and supporters that referees are individuals who dedicate their time and expertise to serve their sporting communities.

“Without them, there can be no game.”

Saukuru reaffirmed his support for referees and called on all sporting organisations to promote a culture of respect and adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards abuse.

He adds that everyone has a role to play in ensuring sport remains a positive, safe, and enjoyable experience for all participants.