Special Golden Gubilee capping ceremony to mark 50th anniversary

Sixty individuals will be honored at the upcoming 50th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in recognition of their contributions to Fijian rugby over the past five decades.

The special Golden Jubilee capping ceremony will mark the tournament’s historic milestone.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram said the initiative was introduced to celebrate the tournament’s 50-year anniversary by acknowledging those who have played key roles in the development of the sport.

He also confirmed a marquee legends match will be staged ahead of the main final, featuring teams led by sevens greats Waisale Serevi and Jerry Tuwai.

Tikaram described the clash as one of the tournament’s major highlights and a must-watch for rugby fans.

A total of 120 teams have been confirmed for the Marist 7s, with more than 250 matches scheduled over the three-day event.

The tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from March 26 to 28.

