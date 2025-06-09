FIFA World Cup Live & Exclusive on FBC Sports

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The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is proud to announce that the biggest tournament in world football, the FIFA World Cup 2026, will be broadcast LIVE and exclusively on FBC Sports, bringing every match, moment and memory straight to audiences across the country.

Kicking off next Thursday, the tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and will feature an expanded format of 48 nations competing on football’s grandest stage.

For Fijian fans, this means unmatched access to the world’s biggest sporting event – from the opening whistle to the final in July—all only on FBC’s platforms.

FBC Television General Manager Sitiveni Halofaki says securing exclusive rights to the tournament reflects FBC’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class sporting content to Fiji.

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“Football has a way of bringing people together like nothing else. At FBC, we’re proud to bring that experience exclusively to viewers across Fiji. From June 11, every goal, every upset, and every big moment will be live on FBC Sports.”

He adds that this year’s coverage will be bigger, more immersive, and more accessible than ever before.

“We know how much Fijians love football. This is why we are investing heavily into making sure the coverage feels close, exciting, and world-class. Whether you’re watching at home, at work, or on the move, FBC will be your home of the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Promotional coverage in the lead-up will roll out across FBC TV, FBC Sports, and digital platforms, keeping fans connected to the excitement as we count down to kickoff.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will air LIVE and exclusively on FBC Sports from next Thursday the 11th of June.

The first match is between Mexico and South Africa at 6.45am next Friday.