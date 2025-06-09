Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry in London

ua Lipa and Callum Turner have wed in a legal ceremony described as understated. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Dua Lipa has tied the knot with Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony.

The singer, 30, and her actor partner, 36, married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday before a star-studded three-day celebration in Sicily next week, with the pair joined only by close family members as they officially became husband and wife after first striking up a romance in early 2024.

Lipa and Turner kept the legal ceremony understated despite preparations for what insiders have described as one of the biggest showbusiness weddings of the year.

The performer, whose recent Radical Optimism world tour became the biggest tour of her career and followed the success of hits including Levitating, Houdini and Dance The Night, arrived at the registry office in a Green Land Rover before exchanging vows with Callum, best known for roles in Masters of the Air, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Boys in the Boat.

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Photos showed Dua wore a white skirt suit with a wide-brimmed hat and carried a yellow bouquet as she emerged from the venue hand in hand with Callum, who opted for a fitted double-breasted navy suit.

Guests threw confetti over the couple as they walked down the steps together before leaving in a black car.

Family members were heard joking about Dua’s low-key departure, saying she had wanted a black cab for her wedding day.

The ceremony lasted between 30 and 40 minutes, with the couple cheered on by their nearest relatives before embracing in the back of the vehicle as they drove away.

Attention next turns to Sicily, where preparations are under way for a lavish celebration expected to attract some of the biggest names in music and fashion.

The celebrations are set to take place across Villa Igiea and the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.