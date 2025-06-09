Govt MPs clear voluntary drug testing exercise

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that all Government MPs who voluntarily underwent drug testing during the May sitting of Parliament have returned negative results.

A total of 37 of the Government’s 40 MPs, including Rabuka, Ministers and Assistant Ministers, participated in the testing conducted by the Fiji Police Force medical team.

Rabuka says the results demonstrate the Government’s commitment to accountability and leadership in the fight against illicit drugs.

He says the remaining three Government MPs, who were away on official duties and other commitments, will undergo testing this week.

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The Prime Minister also says the results put to rest allegations and rumours that have circulated in recent months, while reaffirming the Government’s focus on tackling the growing drug problem affecting communities across Fiji.