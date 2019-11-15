Ref was wrong, Radiniyavuni cleared to play

Fijiana 7s rep Roela Radiniyavuni has been cleared to play in their next match at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand after copping a red card against China yesterday in their second pool match.

Radiniyavuni, according to the referee struck a Chinese player with a closed fist which warranted a red card.

Fijiana Head Coach Saiasi Fuli and Radiniyavuni appeared before the games disciplinary committee yesterday and had to explain their side of the story.

Fiji Women’s Roela Radiniyavuni received a red card for striking an opponent during their game against China. The Judicial Officer ruled a suspension would be disproportionate to the offending & that there had been exceptional circumstances which merited overturning the red card. — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

The disciplinary committee ruled after gathering all statements and evidence that the referee made the wrong call and the case has been expunged, meaning, Radiniyavuni is cleared to play in their next match.

But the red card was not the only wrong decision the referee made as there were 10 other wrong calls from the game.

She even wore the wrong jersey in the first half and had to change it the second half.

The red card changed the outcome of the game yesterday as the Fijiana went down 19-12 to China after playing with six players for about 9 minutes.

They will play New Zealand in their final pool match at 9:35am today.

