Coral Coast 7s delivers $18m boost as global reach surges

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The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s has once again stamped its authority as Fiji’s premier international invitational rugby event, delivering a world class spectacle while driving significant tourism, economic activity and global exposure.

Held at the rugby town of Sigatoka, the tournament attracted elite international teams, global audiences, and thousands of spectators, with its high level of competition, vibrant atmosphere, and strong cultural integration continuing to set it apart on the global rugby calendar.

Tournament organizers have confirmed the event generated more than FJD $18 million in combined tourism expenditure and earned media value, providing a major boost to hotels, transport providers, restaurants, local vendors, and surrounding communities.

The tournament’s digital footprint also reached new heights, recording over 7.6 million cumulative reach across social media platforms and more than 14.3 million video views, all achieved through 100 percent organic exposure with zero paid media spend.

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This level of engagement underlines the growing global relevance of the event and Fiji’s powerful storytelling appeal.

Beyond the numbers, the Coral Coast was extensively promoted as a must-visit destination, reinforcing Fiji’s image as more than just sun, sand and sea, but a place where culture, community and sport come together.

At the grassroots level, the tournament continues to play a vital role in supporting local communities through employment and income generation, youth development pathways, and partnerships with villages and local stakeholders, a core pillar of the event’s purpose.

Internationally, the Coral Coast Fiji 7s is now firmly established as a key preseason pathway for international teams, a global content platform for rugby and tourism, and one of the most unique cultural sporting events in the world.

With the success of the 2026 edition, planning is already underway to further elevate the tournament’s scale, international participation, and infrastructure in future years.

Organisers have also extended their sincere thanks to partners, sponsors, participating teams, media and the people of Fiji for their continued support in making the event a success.

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