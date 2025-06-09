$35m sawmill project to boost economy

The opening of the Tropik Wood Industries' multi-million dollar Carriage Sawmill Project

Work on Tropik Wood Industries’ multi-million dollar Carriage Sawmill Project has begun – an investment set to help transform the Fijian economy.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the project reflects the aspirations of Vision 2050: building a resilient, productive, and prosperous Fiji where natural resources are sustainably utilised to create opportunities for current and future generations.

Rabuka stresses that while our forests have long supported livelihoods, communities, and economic activity, the greatest value comes from processing and manufacturing higher-value products locally.

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Rabuka adds that the approximately $35 million project reflects confidence in the future of the forestry industry and its ability to compete in international markets.

“By strengthening our timber processing capacity, Fiji will retain greater economic value within the country, create more opportunities for local businesses, and generate stronger returns from our forest resources.”

Rabuka highlights that Fiji’s mahogany plantations are among its most valuable natural assets, stressing that the true value of this resource is not realised through harvesting alone.

“The New Carriage Sawmill will strengthen our ability to maximise the value of Fiji’s mahogany resources, generating greater economic returns, supporting skills development and employment, and creating opportunities throughout the supply chain.’

For too long, the timber industry has operated with infrastructure unable to keep up with the demands of a modern, competitive global market.

Ratu Rakuita adds that while the existing sawmill is suited only for softwoods and has served the company well, this new project will allow the processing of native hardwood timbers and larger logs than currently possible.