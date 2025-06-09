Search for health workers missing at sea continues

[Photo: File: Republic of Fiji Navy]

Six healthcare workers remain missing in the Lau Waters, while only the boat handler for MD Ono-i-Lau was found this morning.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The six healthcare workers consist of a Medical Officer, Dental Officer, Charge Nurse, Peer Educator, Health Inspector and a Dental Assistant who were part of a medical outreach team.

The team departed Moce at 7 am yesterday bound for Oneata and was expected to arrive after two hours.

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The Ministry confirms that the vessel has sufficient fuel and life jackets.

After failing to arrive at the expected time, the District Nurse in Oneata contacted Lakeba Sub Divisional Hospital and search parties were mobilized yesterday afternoon.

Information gathered from the boat handler indicated that after the engine failed, the boat began to take in water.

The medical team removed the wooden planks used as flooring in the vessel as their floaters and had their life jackets on.

In an effort to get a mobile reception, the boat handler offered to swim to Aiwa Island and left the rest of the medical team safely secured with no injuries sustained to any of them.

After swimming in open sea for hours, the boat handler was found this morning by a search party from Lakeba.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ministry has been working in collaboration with Rescue Operation teams with the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Navy Rescue Coordinating Centre, the Commissioner Eastern’s Office and other organisations.

The Ministry has activated the Command Centres at Lakeba Sub Divisional Hospital and the Eastern Health Divisional Office.

Alerts have also been distributed across all eight villages in Lakeba, as well as to community leaders via the district nurses in Nayau, Vanuavatu, Moala, and the Lomaloma Medical Team.

The Ministry acknowledges the sensitivity of the situation and has prioritised informing the next-of-kins of those six healthcare workers still missing at sea.

Any further developments, the Ministry will ensure the next-of-kins are reliably informed.

The boat handler is currently undergoing medical treatment at Lakeba Hospital.

The Ministry is appealing to all seafarers, mariners, and coastal communities in the Lakeba–Oneata passage to please keep a lookout for any sightings.