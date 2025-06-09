K-pop powerhouse BTS say they will not submit music for 2027 Grammys

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

K-pop powerhouse BTS said they will not submit their music for consideration at the forthcoming 2027 Grammy Awards.

All seven BTS members — RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook and Jin — shared the same note Wednesday.

“We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language,” the coordinated message read. “We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.”

Wednesday’s announcement came just over a month after the Recording Academy announced five new Grammy categories, which include best Asian pop music performance, meant to celebrate releases across K-pop, J-pop, C-pop and beyond.

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Some fans viewed the new category as a racialized barrier for Asian performers.

A representative for BTS offered no additional comment.

BTS has never won a Grammy, though they’ve been nominated for five: three times in the best pop duo/group performance category as well as album of the year (for their contributions to Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres”) and best music video for “Yet to Come.”

K-pop powerhouse BTS said they will not submit their music for consideration at the forthcoming 2027 Grammy Awards.

All seven BTS members — RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook and Jin — shared the same note Wednesday.

“We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language,” the coordinated message read. “We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.”

Wednesday’s announcement came just over a month after the Recording Academy announced five new Grammy categories, which include best Asian pop music performance, meant to celebrate releases across K-pop, J-pop, C-pop and beyond.

Some fans viewed the new category as a racialized barrier for Asian performers.

A representative for BTS offered no additional comment.

BTS has never won a Grammy, though they’ve been nominated for five: three times in the best pop duo/group performance category as well as album of the year (for their contributions to Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres”) and best music video for “Yet to Come.”