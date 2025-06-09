Remote connectivity remains a challenge

[Photo: File]

Extending reliable internet access to remote Pacific communities remains one of the region’s biggest digital infrastructure challenges despite significant investment in

submarine fibre cables.

Pacific Telecommunications Council President and CEO Brian Moon says while submarine cables have transformed regional connectivity, connecting communities beyond major centres

remains difficult because of the Pacific’s dispersed island geography.

Moon says bringing fibre cables to Pacific countries is only the first step, with the greater challenge being extending that connectivity to outer islands and remote

communities.

He adds that low Earth orbit satellite services are emerging as a practical solution for areas where fibre networks are not feasible.

“LEO satellite constellations are becoming the practical way to reach the parts of Asia and the Pacific island where fibre just isn’t feasible.”

Minister for Communications Ioane Naivalurua reaffirms that the government remains committed to ensuring rural, remote and maritime communities are not left behind as

connectivity continues to expand.

Naivalurua says investment in digital infrastructure will continue to improve access to reliable connectivity across the country.

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The comments were made during the Pacific Fibre Conference 2026 in Nadi, where regional stakeholders discussed ways to expand digital access and strengthen connectivity

across the Pacific.

The two-day conference will continue tomorrow with stakeholders discussing the challenges and opportunities of technology in the region.