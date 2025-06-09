Study addresses barriers for children with disabilities

Launch of the Baseline Study on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Children with Disabilities.

In an effort to address the present gaps in the protection of the rights of Children with disabilities, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission launched a

national baseline study highlighting progress and challenges.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Selina Kuruleca says the findings are a reminder that many of the barriers are created by society

itself.

“The study reminds us that children with disabilities face barriers not because of their disability alone, but because we, as a society, often continue to create obstacles that

limit their participation.”

FHRAD Commissioner Veena Singh says addressing gaps and barriers requires more than policies.

“The findings make it clear that achieving the rights of children with disabilities requires more than legislation and policy commitments alone. It requires coordinated,

sustained, and adequately resourced actions across all sectors, grounded in the lived experiences and voices of children with disabilities and their families.”

Singh adds investment in children with disabilities means investing in inclusive systems and accessible environments.

The next phase of the campaign includes a one-year advocacy period where the commission will spread awareness of the report’s findings.

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The report is available in Hindi and I-Taukei, and includes a braille version.