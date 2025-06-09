Fareed's bail denied

Former Fijian Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Nouzab Fareed outside the Suva High Court

The Suva Magistrates Court dismissed a bail application filed by former Fijian Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Nouzab Fareed this afternoon.

Fareed appeared before Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola, represented by lawyers Hemendra Nagin and Ritesh Singh.

Defense counsel argued that Fareed posed no risk and had upheld all previous bail conditions; however, Chief Magistrate Waqaivolavola ruled that the presumption in favor of

bail was displaced following his conviction.

He noted that an accused person loses their right to liberty once convicted, and that bail is granted only under special circumstances – such as an active appeal – which does

not apply in this case.

Indecent assault carries a prison sentence ranging from 12 months to four years.

Fareed remains in custody on a remand warrant, and the matter will be called again next Friday for mitigation and sentencing submissions.