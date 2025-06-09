Fiji FA backs Rewa's OFC title ambitions

Fiji FA President handing over the cash assistance to Rewa FC's Senior Vice President Sanjay Patel.

The Fiji Football Association has reaffirmed its support for Rewa’s OFC Men’s Champions League campaign, providing financial assistance as the Delta Tigers prepare to represent the country on the regional stage.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says it is important for the national body to support clubs representing Fiji internationally and give them every opportunity to succeed.

“It’s a great honour when a district team represents you in the OFC Champions League. Rewa is no newcomer to that. They have been there before and they know what it takes.”

Patel acknowledged Rewa’s previous success in the competition, noting that while the club has reached the semi-finals, it is yet to make a final and lift the title.

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He says hosting the tournament in Fiji reflects the association’s commitment to creating the best possible environment for local clubs.

“When teams are from your own country, representing Fiji and representing the nation, you believe that you have to give them every opportunity to go and prove themselves and win it.”

The Fiji FA president added that the association’s assistance extends beyond financial support, with various forms of aid being provided to help the Delta Tigers prepare.

“We’ll be supporting Rewa all the way to make sure they achieve this feat of winning the OFC Champions League.”

Patel believes success in the regional competition could open doors to even greater opportunities, including qualification for FIFA’s global club competitions.

The OFC Champions League will be held in Fiji from next weekend.