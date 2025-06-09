113 more communities targeted for connectivity

[Photo: FILE] >Another 113 communities across Fiji are set to gain telecommunications services under the next phase of the Universal Service Scheme as the government pushes to close the digital divide.

Minister for Communications Ioane Naivalurua says more than 54 Universal Service Scheme sites have already been commissioned nationwide.

Naivalurua states that implementation is continuing, with phase two already under development to extend telecommunications services to another 113 communities.

He says the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji has also submitted plans for about 300 additional sites, with rollout expected to begin from 2027.

Naivalurua adds that the investments are aimed at improving education, healthcare, business opportunities and access to government services in communities where commercial telecommunications services are not economically viable.

“These investments go beyond connectivity. They provide opportunities for children to learn, businesses to grow, health services to reach remote communities, and government services to become more accessible to every Fijian. We call this beyond connectivity.”

He emphasizes that the initiative is about more than connectivity, ensuring rural, remote and maritime communities are not left behind as Fiji continues its digital transformation.