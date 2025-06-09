NZ joins search for missing health workers

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The New Zealand Defence Force arrives tomorrow morning to support the Government and Fiji Navy in searching for the missing medical personnel.

Joint search and rescue operations have intensified following the disappearance of the Lakeba Medical Team in Lau waters, with national and international assets deployed.

Government officials, emergency services, and international partners are coordinating efforts to locate the six missing healthcare workers.

Rescue teams – including the Commissioner Eastern’s Office and the Provincial Administrator Lau – held strategic briefings to streamline response efforts, while a meeting with the Fiji Navy Commander mapped out maritime search grids this afternoon.

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Rescue operation leads have updated the Minister for Health and the Minister for Disaster Management on ongoing operations.

A chartered helicopter launched an aerial search over Lakeba waters at 11:30 am, scouring the area for four hours.

With no sightings reported from the air, a Fiji Navy rescue vessel departed at 4 pm to continue surface operations.