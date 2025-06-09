Champions embracing challenge of title defence

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Rugby Facebook page]

Defending Skipper Cup champions Malolo are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the 2026 season as they look to defend the title they won last year.

Malolo Rugby Union president Ratu Jone Tuilawa says the union has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the team is ready for the challenges that come with being the side everyone wants to beat.

While acknowledging the pressure of defending a championship, Tuilawa says the focus remains on improving from last season and sticking to the team’s game plan.

Tuilawa also paid tribute to the commitment of the coaches, describing them as volunteers who dedicate their time to training players and assisting with camp duties.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that players have embraced responsibility within the camp environment by preparing their own meals and sharing daily tasks, helping to build discipline and teamwork.

The Malolo president says he is satisfied with the preparation completed so far and believes the team has put in the necessary work to mount a successful title defence.

He also acknowledged the support of the Fiji Pine Trust, which provided players with an opportunity to work in pine plantations around the Sigatoka area for four weeks, allowing them to earn income while strengthening team unity.

Despite entering the season as defending champions, Tuilawa believes Malolo’s biggest challenge will be maintaining its standards, with every team eager to dethrone the title holders.

Malolo opens its Skipper Cup campaign this weekend looking to begin its title defence on a winning note.