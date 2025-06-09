Missing medical team rescued

Six people who were reported missing at sea have been found safe after an extensive search, bringing a successful end to the operation.

The six were located about 11 nautical miles southwest of Lakeba by the crew of Lomaiviti Princess 12, who safely rescued all those on board.

Authorities have thanked the captain and crew of the inter-island vessel for their swift response and professionalism in locating and rescuing the missing group.

They also acknowledged the mariners and vessels operating in the area who responded immediately and assisted in the search effort.

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Government agencies, search and rescue teams, communities and members of the public have also been thanked for their collective efforts in ensuring the operation ended safely.

Officials say the successful rescue highlights the importance of cooperation, vigilance and strong coordination between maritime agencies and seafarers during emergencies at sea.