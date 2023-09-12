Mathew Carley under the radar

Numerous former international stars and coaches have voiced their bewilderment regarding the disparities observed in the decision-making process of English referee Mathew Carley during this morning’s Rugby World Cup match between Fiji and Wales.

Despite Fiji’s 32-26 loss in the game, it is the inconsistency in the referee’s judgments that has generated widespread discontent.

Lekima Tagitagivalu, the Fijian flanker, received a yellow card for a cynical foul play, a decision in accordance with the rules of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the prevalent question pertains to why numerous other instances of foul play by Wales went unaddressed.

This included four consecutive infractions on deep defense that went unpunished with a yellow card until much later in the match.

World Rugby has already faced mounting pressure due to recent inconsistencies in match officiating, and today’s display will only exacerbate these concerns.

While Fiji certainly had room for improvement in various aspects of their game, Carley’s inconsistent decision-making has left a sour taste in the mouths of many.