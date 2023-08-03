Yato not rejoining squad, remains available for selection

Fiji Water Flying Fijians loose forward, Peceli Yato.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato can still feature at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui confirms in a media conference today that they’ve made a decision regarding Yato.

Raiwalui says Yato will not be rejoining the squad but he’ll remain available for selection if called upon.

The French Top 14 player left the team camp in Nadi two weeks ago on his own accord.

Raiwalui earlier said they had a situation where Yato chose to leave the camp and they respect his decision.