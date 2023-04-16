Waratahs end four game losing run

The Waratahs recorded a much-needed 36-16 win over the Western Force last night in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

It was far from pretty but the hosts outclassed the Western Force to snap a four-game losing run.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored one of the Waratahs’ tries while Manasa Mataele also dotted down for the Force.

The victory lifted the Waratahs above the Force into ninth spot on the standings, level on competition points with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua but outside the top eight on a countback.

In another match yesterday, the Chiefs beat Hurricanes 33-17.

The Chiefs take on the Drua next Friday at 7:05pm in New Zealand.