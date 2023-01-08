Wallabies hopes slowly slipping from Vunivalu

Suliasi Vunivalu [Source: rugby.com.au]

One of the notable names missing from the Wallabies 44 member squad that’ll convene on the Gold Coast for a four-day camp is Suliasi Vunivalu.

The first Wallabies squad of 2023 has dropped considerably earlier than usual as the preparation for the World Cup begins with Vunivalu and Pone Fa’amausili’s names missing.

According to rugby.com Vunivalu went from a prospect fans were desperate to see more of to out of the squad altogether, unable to push his way into the expanded training squad ahead of a crucial Super Rugby season.

Some believe the rise of Mark Nawaqanitawase has accelerated this, whilst the likes of Jock Campbell and the returning Kurtley Beale provide versatility he can’t compete with.

However, Vunivalu remains a major threat when he’s given time and space and he’ll need to do something special for the Reds this season to have any chance of rising up the ranks after signing a one-year extension.