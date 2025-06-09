Walker sends festive cheers to Fijiana 7s family

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Richard Walker has sent a heartfelt Christmas message to fans, players and families, acknowledging the vital role their support plays in the team’s success.

Speaking in the spirit of the festive season, Walker thanked supporters across Fiji and abroad, as well as the families of players and management, for standing behind the national side throughout the year.

Walker says while the team continues to work hard on and off the field, the encouragement and backing from their families and loyal fans gives the players extra motivation and strength.

Article continues after advertisement

He described the Christmas period as a time to reflect, reconnect and recharge, encouraging everyone to enjoy the festive season safely with loved ones.

The Women’s Sevens coach also looked ahead to the new year, saying the team is excited about the tournaments coming up and looks forward to sharing more special moments with supporters in 2026.

Walker ended his message by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year as the team prepares for another big year on the world stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.