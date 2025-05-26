Tuifagalele highlights size gap in pathway to international rugby

Nemani Tuifagalele [File Photo]

Fiji Under-20 rugby team manager Nemani Tuifagalele has called for greater emphasis on physical development in local rugby, noting a growing disparity in player size between Fiji and other international teams.

Reflecting on the team’s experience at the Super Rugby U20 tournament earlier this year, Tuifagalele acknowledged the strength of Fiji’s traditional school-level Deans competition but pointed out that the demands at the next level require more than just skill.

“I’m not saying the Dean’s competition is bad, it sets the pace for pathway rugby. But when we left in March for the Super Rugby U20s, it was a different ball game altogether.”

He stressed that one of the major challenges the team faced was the physical calibre of overseas players.

“They’re just built differently. We haven’t had players who are 6 foot 8 or 6 foot 9 — our tallest are around 6’4″, 6’5″. The smallest player over there was probably the size of our biggest prop.”

Despite the size disadvantage, Tuifagalele praised the Fijian team’s fighting spirit and technical skills, crediting the players for staying competitive against much larger opponents.

The national under-20 side is currently preparing for the Oceania Championship, which kicks off this Wednesday in Nadi.

The tournament will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

