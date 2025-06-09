Southern Zone U18 finalists to battle for boosted $2,000 prize pool

This year’s Southern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby Under-18 champions will walk away with an enhanced $2,000 prize pool, thanks to a $1,000 top-up from sponsors, in addition to the existing $1,000 awarded by the competition.

Runners-up will also receive a $500 bonus on top of their standard prize, taking their total to $1,000.

Southern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby Union President Rusiate Wadali says the extra reward reflects the importance of the premier grade and the quality of talent on show this season.

“So that’s a good top-up for the two Under-18 teams. It’s our way of recognising their effort and the importance of this final.”

This Saturday’s grand finals at Bidesi and Buckhurst Parks mark the conclusion of a record-breaking season, which saw more than 3,000 students from 27 schools compete across 78 teams.

Fans are being urged to come out in support of their teams.

Gate entry will be $15, but pre-sale tickets are available for $10.

