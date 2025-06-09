Southern rematch in U15 final

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School's under-15 side.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School Under-15s will head into this weekend’s Deans final with confidence, having already beaten Suva Grammar School in the southern zone decider last month but with the title now on the line, the rematch promises to be a different battle altogether.

Central to MGM’s success has been fly-half Apisalome Saukuru, who has impressed with his consistency and flair throughout the season.

Head coach Tomasi Rasoki, however, believes it’s the collective effort that makes his side special.

“For me, everybody’s a great player. The only thing is to bring them together to work as a team and off that teamwork there’s always players who are going to stand out. That is what’s happening because that is God’s talent. We are very fortunate to have them in the team.”

With teamwork as their foundation and Saukuru pulling the strings in attack, MGM will look to repeat their southern zone heroics and clinch the Deans crown against Grammar.

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

