Shop N Save Supermarket Fijian Warriors squad named for Australia match

The Shop N Save Supermarket Fijian Warriors have confirmed a powerful 27-member squad to take on the Australia Country team, featuring a mix of experienced provincial players and promising new talents from unions across the country.

Leading the forward pack are Nedly Grant of Nadroga, who can cover loose head and hooker, and Mataiasi Tuisireli from Suva.

They are joined by Breyton Legge of Naitasiri, Josh Uluibau from Nadi, Joeli Nainoca of Suva, and Osea Dasalusaluu from Naitasiri.

Also named are Sam Soqoqata from Lautoka, John Muller of Naitasiri, Inoke Ravuliwasa from Suva, and Michael Ferei of Naitasiri.

The locks and loose forwards include Marika Natau from Ba, Ebenezer Navula of Nadi, Sakiusa Vosayaco from Nadroga, Sosi Waqa of Suva, Isaia Lotawa from Ba, Allen Osbourne of Ba, Ratu Peni Dekedeke from Ba, and Mavua of Navosa.

In the backs, Napolioni Batimala of Naitasiri, Netava Saukuru from Nadi, Meli Buinimasi of Nadroga, and Ponipate Tuberi from Suva have been selected as key playmakers.

They will be supported by Anare Tabakaucoro of Tailevu and Sefanaia Tokaduaudua from Nadroga.

Also earning a call-up are Paul Dolokoto of Suva, Apilemeki Nasalo from Lautoka, Sivanilo Lumelume of Suva, Emosi Nuku from Naitasiri, Judah Draiva who covers fullback and wing, Savenaca Durusolo from Kadavu, William Ryland of Ba, and Amani Tunaka from Taveuni.

