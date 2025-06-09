SGS U18 excited for showdown against Marist

Suva Grammar School Under-18 captain Tane Susau understands that this week’s match will not be an easy one, and they are excited for the challenge against Marist Brothers High School in the Southern Zone final.

Susau led the charge in last week’s thrilling encounter, where a try at the final whistle saved them from a third-place playoff.

He adds that they have had a great run of games leading up to this weekend’s final, and they will make sure all the gaps that need to be filled will be addressed this Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

“Marist is a great team, strong team. For us, we will have to fix all the screws and bolts and things that we need to add on – our general play, set plays from rucks, lineout.”

He says for now they will reset and focus on this weekend’s game, something they look forward to.

Grammar will meet Marist in the final while Nasinu and Nabua Secondary will fight for the third spot.

Games will be held this Saturday at Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.